Pasco County

Tampa Bay 'kindness warrior' celebrates birthday with car parade

People from all over came together to make sure Eric Piburn's 14th birthday was special.
Credit: WTSP

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — A Tampa Bay teen whose mission is to spread kindness and hope to others celebrated his birthday Sunday with a surprise birthday parade.

People from all over came together to make sure Eric Piburn's 14th birthday was special.

Doctors say Piburn, who was born with congenital heart defects, could have just weeks to live. He's had four open-heart surgeries and they've unfortunately now run out of treatment options.

Piburn has made it his life's mission to do acts of kindness for others. This year he plans to donate toys he has collected to kids in need in his community. 

RELATED: Ill boy continues to check items off bucket list

   

