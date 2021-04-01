Tampa Bay 'kindness warrior' celebrates birthday with car parade

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — A Tampa Bay teen whose mission is to spread kindness and hope to others celebrated his birthday Sunday with a surprise birthday parade.
People from all over came together to make sure Eric Piburn's 14th birthday was special.
Doctors say Piburn, who was born with congenital heart defects, could have just weeks to live. He's had four open-heart surgeries and they've unfortunately now run out of treatment options.
Piburn has made it his life's mission to do acts of kindness for others. This year he plans to donate toys he has collected to kids in need in his community.
- Your COVID-19 vaccine questions, answered: Do I need to be a Florida resident?
- Report: Trump asks Georgia election officials to 'find' 11,780 votes on call
- $5K reward offered for information to help locate remaining man after ATV runs over officer
- County-by-county COVID-19 vaccine information for Tampa Bay seniors
- Can Congress reject Electoral College votes?
- How to claim your missing $1,200 stimulus check
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter