Farm Share provides food insecure Tampa area residents with meals

Starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, people came out to the church in New Port Richey to receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Tampa area residents not knowing where their next meal was coming from was able to take advantage of some free resources Thursday.

Farm Share, one of Florida's leading food nonprofits, partnered with the Pasco County Sheriff's Office and Refuge Church to give out food to food-insecure Floridians in the Tampa area. Starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, people came out to the church in New Port Richey to receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.

All supplies were given away on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Food distributions were also drive-thru only to help minimize contact and ensure the safety of everyone, nonprofit leaders explain. Masks were required and attendees had to arrive in a car with a trunk or cargo bed.

"With more than 3.9 million families suffering from food insecurity throughout Florida, Farm Share meets the everyday hunger needs of Floridians by working hand-in-hand with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to aesthetic imperfections," event leaders explained in a news release.

Farm Share serves all 67 counties in the Sunshine State and has distributed more than 751 million pounds of food. A value adding up to more than $1.9 billion.