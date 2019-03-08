WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Florida troopers are looking for a couple who ran a red light and crashed into a motorcyclist, leading to his death.

But just after the initial crash, the man and woman caused a chain reaction that involved two additional cars, Florida Highway Patrol said. They then ran off and carjacked another person's car to get away from the area.

It happened just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday on SR-54 and Bruce B. Downs boulevards, troopers say.

The couple's Dodge was heading east on SR-54 when it ran the red light and crashed into the motorcyclist, 26-year-old Angel Rodriguez Fiallos, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. He died at an area hospital.

Florida Highway Patrol

Troopers say the couple kept going, crashing into a Nissan, which caused it to slam into a Kia. Its drivers were not seriously hurt.

After the crash, the man and woman ran to a nearby Wawa and fought a customer for their green, 2002 Saturn two-door car, troopers say. They got away heading east on SR-54.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Florida Highway Patrol at 813-558-1800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS.

