FHP: Driver accidentally presses gas pedal, crashes into neighbor's house

Luckily, no one was inside the house during the crash, according to FHP.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A 65-year-old woman made sure to say hello to her neighbor Saturday morning — by crashing a truck into their house.

The driver of a 2004 Chevy Avalanche was parked in the driveway of a house when she began to back up. But instead of pressing the brake, she put force down on the gas pedal, Florida Highway Patrol reports.

The truck traveled across the street and crashed into a neighboring house, troopers explain. The truck came to a final rest inside the home after the collision. The driver was not injured.