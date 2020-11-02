PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly head-on collision has shut down US 98 at State Road 54 in Zephryhills, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers and firefighters from Pasco Fire Rescue were dispatched to the wreck just after 6:15 a.m. Tuesday. Firefighters said a tractor-trailer caught on fire and the collision caused heavy damage.

At least one person was killed, troopers said.

Investigators have blocked the intersection. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route and move over for responders.

