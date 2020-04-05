DADE CITY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is looking into what may have caused a Dade City woman to crash into a building Sunday.
According to the FHP, the 34-year-old was driving westbound on Clinton Ave when a possible medical episode caused her to lose control of her pickup truck.
A crash report shows the woman left her lane, crossed over a median and collided with a pedestrian sidewalk handrail before driving into a nearby parking lot.
The truck continued through the parking lot until it crashed into a building, causing "excessive damage."
After the crash troopers say the woman did not stay at the scene. They located her a short time later at her home.
Charges are pending a medical evaluation, according to the FHP.
