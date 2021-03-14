FHP: Charges pending against suspected impaired driver in I-75 crash

A Tampa Police Department cruiser also was involved in the crash.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers suspect an Orlando man was driving impaired when he stopped his car on Interstate 75, which then was hit by a Tampa Police Department cruiser.

The crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. Sunday on I-75 near SR-56, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

The impact caused the car to spin off onto the shoulder, while the Tampa cruiser was hit by another car.

Troopers say the Orlando man and his 37-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries. No one else was hurt.

Charges are likely to be brought against the man pending the outcome of the investigation, FHP said.