x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Pasco County

FHP: Charges pending against suspected impaired driver in I-75 crash

A Tampa Police Department cruiser also was involved in the crash.
Credit: Florida Department of Transportatoin

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers suspect an Orlando man was driving impaired when he stopped his car on Interstate 75, which then was hit by a Tampa Police Department cruiser.

The crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. Sunday on I-75 near SR-56, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

The impact caused the car to spin off onto the shoulder, while the Tampa cruiser was hit by another car.

Troopers say the Orlando man and his 37-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries. No one else was hurt.

Charges are likely to be brought against the man pending the outcome of the investigation, FHP said.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter