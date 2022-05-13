FHP: Teen dead, 2 others seriously injured after crash with 2 semi-trucks

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A teen passenger is dead and two other people are seriously injured after a Friday afternoon crash involving two semi-trucks in Pasco County, Florida Highway Patrol reports.
A news release from the agency sets the scene of the crash with a sedan traveling eastbound on CR-54, approaching Howard Boulevard, behind a semi-truck. Another semi-truck was driving westbound at the same time.
While cruising on the road, the sedan decided to try to pass the semi-truck in front before realizing there was approaching traffic, FHP reports.
Troopers say the 20-year-old driver of the car tried to get back into the eastbound lane and ended up crashing into the left front of the semi-truck.
After the initial collision, the agency says the sedan rotated into the shoulder and crashed with a guardrail. Continuing to travel, the car was reportedly redirected into the path of the other semi-truck, colliding with the left side.
A 19-year-old passenger in the car died from injuries at the scene of the crash while the driver and other passenger suffered from serious injuries, according to FHP.
The drivers of the two semi-trucks involved in the crash were left with minor to no injuries, troopers say.