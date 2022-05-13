FHP: Teen dead, 2 others seriously injured after crash with 2 semi-trucks

The drivers of the two semi-trucks involved in the crash were left with minor to no injuries, troopers say.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A teen passenger is dead and two other people are seriously injured after a Friday afternoon crash involving two semi-trucks in Pasco County, Florida Highway Patrol reports.

A news release from the agency sets the scene of the crash with a sedan traveling eastbound on CR-54, approaching Howard Boulevard, behind a semi-truck. Another semi-truck was driving westbound at the same time.

While cruising on the road, the sedan decided to try to pass the semi-truck in front before realizing there was approaching traffic, FHP reports.

Troopers say the 20-year-old driver of the car tried to get back into the eastbound lane and ended up crashing into the left front of the semi-truck.

After the initial collision, the agency says the sedan rotated into the shoulder and crashed with a guardrail. Continuing to travel, the car was reportedly redirected into the path of the other semi-truck, colliding with the left side.

A 19-year-old passenger in the car died from injuries at the scene of the crash while the driver and other passenger suffered from serious injuries, according to FHP.