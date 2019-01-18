DADE CITY, Fla. — Pasco County Fire Rescue are on the scene of a two-alarm fire at the Bon Metals LLC business center and warehouse.

The fire broke out early Friday afternoon at a mixed-use, manufacturing building that holds several businesses.

Officials received the first call on the fire around 12:30 p.m.

Several explosions were seen, and Shawn Whited of Pasco Fire Rescue said they were caused by magnesium used by one of the businesses in the building. When water touches magnesium, it sparks and explodes, he said.

He said the explosions were contained and did not cause much damage.

According to fire rescue officials, there are no reported injuries at this time.

The fire has turned into a multi-jurisdictional effort involving 30 fire and emergency management units on scene, including Pasco, Zephyrhills, Plant City, and Hernando County fire rescue departments.

The Department of Environmental Protection was notified and has responded to the scene.

"An evacuation of nearby businesses has been ordered," DEP Spokesperson Shannon Herbon said.

Whited said there's no danger to the public except for smoke. He advised anyone downwind who is affected by smoke to stay indoors and turn on the air conditioner.

He said fire crews are expected to remain on the scene into the night.

