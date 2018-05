NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. -- A fire burning in the woods of Starkey Wilderness Park is 100 percent contained.

Pasco County firefighters are putting out hot spots on an 10-15 acre brush fire in the park with two tractors and a line surrounding the fire.

Although officials say no buildings are in danger, the park was closed to all guests. It will reopen shortly, officials say.

