NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. -- A fire burning in the woods of Starkey Wilderness Park is 100 percent contained.

Pasco County firefighters are putting out hot spots on an 10-15 acre brush fire in the park with two tractors and a line surrounding the fire.

Although officials say no buildings are in danger, the park was closed to all guests. It will reopen shortly, officials say.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP