DADE CITY, Fla. — Pasco County Fire Rescue are on the scene of a two-alarm fire at the Bon Metals LLC business center and warehouse.

The fire broke out early Friday afternoon at a mix-use, manufacturing building that holds several businesses.

Officials received the first call on the fire around 12:30 p.m.

According to fire rescue officials, there are no reported injuries at this time.

The fire has turned into a multi-jurisdictional effort involving 30 fire and emergency management units on scene, including Pasco, Zephyrhills, Plant City, and Hernando County fire rescue departments.

The Department of Environmental Protection has also been notified and are expected to respond to the fire.

Stay with 10News for further details on this developing story.

