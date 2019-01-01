A firework blew up in a man's hand as he handled it during New Year's Eve, according to Pasco County Fire Rescue.

Rescuers responded around 9:30 p.m. Monday to the area of Marshall Drive and 17th Street. Crews were told his hand suffered an extensive injury.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The man's condition is not yet known.

