ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — With back-to-school right around the corner, a group of bus drivers in Pasco County, Florida got together to make a parody music video to highlight some of the things they go through.

Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” was transformed into “Washboard Road.”

Jay Heilman works as a bus driver for Pasco County Schools in Zephyrhills.

Heilman sent the video to 10News and said while he wasn’t a huge fan of the song, he realized he could use it to describe his experiences as a bus driver.

Heilman said the inspiration came from last year when he would drive two-mile-long dirt road that was “absolutely horrendous when it hadn’t been graded.”

The video shows Heilman, his bus driver and bus assistant friends acting like the students and jamming on the washboard road.

