ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — The generosity of some children have no bounds.

Maya Leszczynski donated about $100 worth of toys and other gifts to the AdventHealth Zephyrhills ER, hoping to make other kids feel better while visiting the hospital, according to a news release.

The 9-year-old Florida girl brought a box full of coloring books, hats, toys and more, with family and neighbors joining her effort.

It's all to help put kids and their families at ease while visiting the ER, Leszczynski said.

Thank you, Maya!

