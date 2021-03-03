x
Pasco County

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to hold news conference in Zephyrhills

More than 3 million people have gotten a COVID-19 vaccine in Florida.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, center, gestures as he speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at a Navarro Discount Pharmacy in Hialeah, Fla.

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to hold a news conference Wednesday morning in Zephyrhills.

It's slated for 9 a.m. at the SunTrust Bank Building on Gall Boulevard, according to the governor's office.

DeSantis' news conference comes as the state's vaccine distribution efforts enter a new phase, with Tampa Bay's new FEMA vaccine site opening Wednesday. According to the Department of Health, more than 3 million people have received either their first dose or are considered series complete with a second dose.

Florida still has some way to go as only 8.3 percent of the state's population is considered fully immunized, according to the New York Times' vaccine tracker.

