Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to hold news conference in Zephyrhills

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to hold a news conference Wednesday morning in Zephyrhills.
It's slated for 9 a.m. at the SunTrust Bank Building on Gall Boulevard, according to the governor's office.
DeSantis' news conference comes as the state's vaccine distribution efforts enter a new phase, with Tampa Bay's new FEMA vaccine site opening Wednesday. According to the Department of Health, more than 3 million people have received either their first dose or are considered series complete with a second dose.
Florida still has some way to go as only 8.3 percent of the state's population is considered fully immunized, according to the New York Times' vaccine tracker.
