Man accused of pushing wife into traffic on I-75 now wanted for attempted murder

The Florida Highway Patrol says Joey Morgan beat his wife after the truck she was driving suffered a tire blowout.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A man wanted for attempted murder is apparently on the run after troopers say he beat his wife and pushed her into oncoming traffic on Interstate 75.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. Thursday on southbound I-75 in Pasco County, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

A witness told troopers that as the woman was driving a Dodge Ram, one of its tires blew. Joey Morgan, 45, then grabbed onto the steering wheel, which almost caused the truck to go out of control, according to law enforcement.

As it came to a stop, Morgan and the woman began arguing, the news release states. At some point, troopers say he got out of the car and walked over to the driver's side, opened the door and yanked her out by her hair and into I-75.

He headbutted the woman, FHP says, punched her several times and pushed her into the path of an oncoming semi-truck whose driver was quick to move out of the way.

Morgan allegedly told his wife of 12 years he was going to kill her before running off into the woods.

Troopers and the Pasco County Sheriff's Office searched the area but could not find Morgan. Anyone with information about where he might be is asked to call FHP at 813-558-1800.

