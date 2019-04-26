A Pasco County man accused of trying to shoplift more than $4,000 worth of merchandise from a New Port Richey Walmart blamed his blood sugar and diabetes for making him do it, according to law enforcement.

Lawrence Fruggiero Jr. was arrested and charged with grand theft on April 19 after investigators say he tried to steal a total of $2,098.50 worth of merchandise in two separate attempts. Arrest records indicate one of the incidents happened on April 16, and the second happened the day of his arrest.

Fruggiero was able to post his bond and was released from jail.

Deputies say as they continued their investigation into the two incidents, they became aware of two additional times that Fruggiero attempted to shoplift from the same Walmart. Arrest warrants suggest he attempted to take a total of $2,385.26 worth of merchandise in the two additional tries.

He was then arrested again on April 25 and charged with scheming to defraud. An arrest report says after being read his Miranda rights, Fruggiero said he did not remember committing the additional thefts because of his blood sugar and diabetes which make him not always know what he is doing.

Fruggiero is being held at the Land O’Lakes Detention Center.

