PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Two people in Pasco County are being dubbed “bad Samaritans” by the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said Glenn Antonietti, 57, and his niece, Lisa Antonietti, 33, stopped to check on an Uber Eats driver who had been in a crash.

Then, the duo is accused of taking the driver’s bag, choking and punching him in the face and then taking off, according to deputies.

Deputies said they were able to eventually track the two down and arrest them.

While arresting Glenn, deputies found a crack pipe, according to arrest reports.

