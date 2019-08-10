HOLIDAY, Fla — Pasco County Sheriff's deputies claim James Savage left black and blue marks on a 9-year-old girl after beating her with a shoe on Sept. 29.
According to an arrest affidavit, the child went into a bounce house that was set up for a birthday party at Savage's house. According to law enforcement, she did not have permission to get in, so the 36-year-old allegedly hit her so hard with a shoe that it left an imprint on her skin, along with the bruises.
Investigators claim Savage admitted he hit the child but denies ever using a shoe. He said he does not know why a shoe imprint was visible on her body.
Savage is charged with one count of child abuse and was released from the Pasco County Jail on a $5,000 bond.
