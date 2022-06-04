Florida man killed in Colorado avalanche identified

Two other climbers with the man were injured in the climbing.

COLORADO, USA — Authorities have released the name of a man who was killed in a rock fall and avalanche that also injured two other climbers at Rocky Mountain National Park.

The Boulder County coroner's office identified the victim Friday as 25-year-old Christopher Clark, of Land O’ Lakes, Florida.

Two New Mexico climbers were injured in Sunday’s avalanche. Michael Grieg, 27, of Albuquerque was airlifted by helicopter and hospitalized at Medical Center of the Rockies. Lillian Martinez, 24, of Albuquerque, suffered minor injuries.