HOLIDAY, Fla. — A 21-year-old Holiday man was arrested and charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography on Wednesday.

According to a Pasco County Sheriff's Office affidavit, Charles Oberdorf was caught after deputies were tipped off by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Investigators say the NCME discovered Oberdorf was uploading child pornography to his email account, which was also linked to his phone number.

Investigators tracked Oberdorf to his home and served him a search warrant. They found the images on his phone and confirmed Oberdorf was the one who was uploading them, according to an arrest affidavit.

Deputies claim Oberdorf admitted to sharing the child porn online and that several times he had traded the images for gift cards.

Oberdorf was taken to the Pasco County Jail and held on a $50,000 bond.

