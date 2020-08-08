Where's Jessica? Florida missing child alert issued for teen

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A missing child alert has been issued for a 16-year-old girl out of Pasco County.
Jessica Swanson last was seen in the area of Oakwood Drive and Petunia Court, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
She is 5-feet, 7-inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes. It's believed she was wearing a black shirt and black yoga pants.
Anyone with information about Swanson's whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff's Office at 1-800-706-2488 or 911.
