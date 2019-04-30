PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A 24-year-old woman is facing an extortion charge after deputies say she posted private photos of a man's genitals to social media then demanded he that pay her to delete them.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, Breyanna Helen Dean used the victim's old phone to gain access to his social media accounts. She then “maliciously posted pictures of the victim’s genitals across multiple social media platforms,” according to the arrest report.

Deputies say Dean then changed the victim's social media passwords, preventing him from being able to deactivate the accounts. She then "demanded the victim by written communication to pay a monetary payment to stop her actions," the arrest report states.

Deputies say Dean took a screenshot to the victim via a text message showing that she had access to his accounts. She now faces a single felony charge of extortion.

