NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A New Port Richey woman is accused of setting a chair on fire inside a Port Richey home because she thought a man cheated on her.

According to an arrest report, 51-year-old April Gray told witnesses that she also set clothes on fire and told another witness that she started the house on fire.

The man she was angry at also got a call from Gray telling him she set his house on fire, saying "she was upset because she thought he cheated on her," according to deputies.

The fire damaged the chair, the front door and the carpet as well as other items in the home.

Gray is charged with first-degree arson of a dwelling or structure. She is being held at Pasco County jail on a $50,000 bond, according to an arrest inquiry.

