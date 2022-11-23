x
Pasco County

Have you seen Jennings? Pasco deputies searching for missing 92-year-old man

Authorities describe the 92-year-old as 5-foot, 9-inches, weighs about 170 pounds and has short gray hair, blue eyes and prescription glasses.
Credit: Pasco County Sheriff's Office

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — Have you seen Jennings Forman? 

Pasco County deputies are searching for the missing 92-year-old man who was last seen in the Zephyrhills area.

Forman was last seen on Sunday around 3 p.m. near S.R. 54, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. 

Authorities describe the 92-year-old as 5-foot, 9-inches, weighs about 170 pounds and has short gray hair, blue eyes and prescription glasses.

Anyone with information on Forman's whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 727-847-8102, option 7. 

