WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — A fired Pasco County firefighter has been arrested and accused of impersonating an active member of the department.
Ryan Cushing-Gomez, 45, was found collecting money on Saturday at the intersection of State Road 56 and Cypress Drive in Wesley Chapel, according to an arrest report.
Gomez was wearing a Pasco County firefighter T-shirt, ball cap and boots.
An arrest affidavit states that Gomez had been fired and was no longer a representative of Pasco County. The sheriff's office said an unknown amount of money was collected during the incident.
Cushing-Gomez was charged with falsely personating an officer.
What other people are reading right now:
- Amber Alert: 2 children reported missing in Florida
- 2 tornadoes twist road signs, rip off roof in Central Florida
- Hallmark apologizes, says it looks to 'reinstate' gay wedding commercial
- Police identify man accused of masturbating on woman at Walmart
- 12 Christmas light displays to see this year around Tampa Bay
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter