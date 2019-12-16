WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — A fired Pasco County firefighter has been arrested and accused of impersonating an active member of the department.

Ryan Cushing-Gomez, 45, was found collecting money on Saturday at the intersection of State Road 56 and Cypress Drive in Wesley Chapel, according to an arrest report.

Gomez was wearing a Pasco County firefighter T-shirt, ball cap and boots.

An arrest affidavit states that Gomez had been fired and was no longer a representative of Pasco County. The sheriff's office said an unknown amount of money was collected during the incident.

Cushing-Gomez was charged with falsely personating an officer.

