Missing Child Alert issued for Pasco County teen

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a Pasco County teen last seen in Port Richey.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says Gabriel Nieve, 14, was last seen around the 7000 block of Ironbank Drive.
Law enforcement says he was wearing black Mike Air Otero sneakers, his hair is dyed orange and he has brown eyes. He's 5-foot-8-inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.
Anyone with information on where he is should call the Pasco County Sheriff's Office at (727) 847-5878 or 911.