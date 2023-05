FHP said the man's van caught fire after crashing into a tree.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A 72-year-old Gainsville man died after a fiery crash Saturday afternoon in Pasco County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the man going south on Interstate 75, south of Blanton Road in a 2017 Dodge Caravan when he failed to signal a curve and drove onto the grass shoulder of the highway, and hit a tree.

After the van crashed into the tree, it caught fire, authorities said in the news release.