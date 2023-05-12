2 hurt after crash involving Greyhound bus in Pasco County

FHP says around 12:10 a.m. a 21-year-old man lost control of his Pontiac for unknown reasons while driving south on I-75, south of SR-56.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Two were hurt after a crash involving a Greyhound bus early Friday morning on Interstate 75 in Pasco County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The Pontiac hit a guardrail and then was redirected back into traffic where it hit the Greyhound bus also going southbound on I-75, authorities say.

Just after midnight Troopers investigated a 2 vehicle crash involving a Greyhound Bus on I-75 near SR-56. that closed portions of the highway down until 3:05 AM. No passengers aboard the bus, minor injury to the bus driver; serious injury to the sedan driver. pic.twitter.com/XROmOJR9e5 — FHP Tampa (@FHPTampa) May 12, 2023

The bus, driven by a 45-year-old man, was not carrying any passengers at the time, FHP noted. The impact of the crash caused the bus to go over the median, overturn and continue across into the I-75's northbound lanes.

FHP says the bus hit the outside concrete barrier wall causing debris to be ejected onto the exit ramp leading from I-75 to SR-56.