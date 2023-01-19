What you need to know about the 2023 annual Kumquat Festival

The free event located in the Wells Fargo parking lot of downtown Dade City will feature arts and crafts and more than 300 vendors.

DADE CITY, Fla. — Are you a fan of kumquats? Well, you're in luck. The one-of-a-kind 26th annual Kumquat Festival will be here come Jan. 28.

The free event located in the Wells Fargo parking lot of downtown Dade City will feature arts and crafts and more than 300 vendors with something for the entire family, including the Kumquat Kids Corral. The festival does ask guests to leave pets at home though.

So where do the kumquats come in? The Kumquat Festival features an array of items made with the citrus fruit such as shaved ice, the famous kumquat pie, jellies, cakes and more. There will also be a farmer's market where you can find many of these items.

Here's what you need to know to enjoy yourself at the 2023 Kumquat Festival. It starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m.

🍊 Events

Quilt Show from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. around the fountain at the Courthouse.

Car and Truck Show in the Robert D. Sumner Judicial Courthouse's parking lot.

🍊 Parking

Parking is available at various locations throughout downtown Dade City.

🍊 Information booth

The information booth will be located at 7th Street and Meridian Avenue. There is also a live event map accessible through your mobile phone that can direct you to food, vendors and restroom locations. The information booth will also have the official Kumquat Festival T-shirt, hat and visor for sale. This is also the lost and found location to find any items that might have gotten misplaced.

Most vendors will accept credit cards, but some may not, the festival says. Bank and stand-alone ATM machines will be available at the Kumquat Festival for guests to take out cash if needed.

Need a break? There will be several picnic tables throughout the festival to enjoy a snack and have a place to rest. Don't forget to stay hydrated.

Law enforcement and fire rescue personnel will be present at the festival to ensure safety throughout the day. If anyone should experience an emergency, call 911.

🍊 What is a kumquat?

The word "kumquat" derives from the Chinese word for "gold orange," according to Kumquat Growers. It's also known as the "gold gem" of the citrus family. Inside the Fortunella family, the citrus fruit is thin and sweet with a tart flesh.

A kumquat can be eaten skin and all with the peel being the sweetest part, Kumquat Growers says. The pulp of kumquats contains the seeds and juice, which is sour.