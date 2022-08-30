Deputies search for missing 13-year-old from Zephyrhills

Hailey Combs was reportedly last seen Tuesday morning near the intersection of April Lane and Lane Road.

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 13-year-old girl it says was last seen Tuesday morning.

Hailey Combs, who is considered missing and endangered, was last seen around 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of April Lane and Lane Road in Zephyrhills, the agency explains.

Combs is described as being 5 feet tall and around 90 pounds with dark blonde hair and blue eyes. She was reportedly last seen wearing a long-sleeved khaki dress.

Anyone with information on the 13-year-old's location is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff's Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.