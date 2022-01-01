Missing, endangered 82-year-old woman found safe

Pasco County deputies say the 82-year-old had been last seen around noon in Lutz.

LUTZ, Fla. — UPDATE: Carpenter has been found safe, deputies say.

Previous story:

Have you seen Nancy? Pasco County Sheriff's deputies say they are searching for a missing, endangered 82-year-old woman.

According to deputies, Nancy Carpenter was last seen around noon on Jan. 1 walking in the area of Silkbay Court in Lutz.

She was wearing a light-colored t-shirt and light pink capris. She was also possibly barefoot.

Carpenter is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds and has blonde hair and brown eyes.