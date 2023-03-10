HCA Hospital officials shut down Pasco County behavioral center; nurses say it'll impact mental health in the area

HCA Hospital officials made the decision to close HCA Florida Trinity West Hospital.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A Pasco County hospital is now shut down.

This has left nurses in the behavioral center at HCA Florida Trinity West Hospital concerned about the state of mental health in the area. Nurses who worked there said the hospital closed during Hurricane Idalia, which was routine. What nurses said is that seeing a blue tarp on the hospital sign isn't routine.

As of Sept. 8, hospital officials closed down the facility. Nurses believe this is going to impact the entire Tampa Bay area.

Sue Wegener served as a mental health nurse for 12 years at HCA Florida Trinity West Hospital. Since September, Wegener said she has been forced to part ways.

"I live here. I want to work here and I want to provide care for those here in my community," Wegener said.

The recent shutdown comes as HCA hospital officials explained the campus has experienced a decline in patients over the past year.

Officials said the hospital has been operating at a third of its capacity.

In a statement, a hospital official stated, "This consolidation is allowing us to pool resources and expand capabilities for our patients at those locations. Most of the impacted colleagues have already accepted new positions within HCA Healthcare with some interviews still in process and some colleagues selecting the severance option."

Wegener said a handful of nurses quit about a year ago when there were rumors of a shutdown. Wegener said at that time, hospital officials ensured employees they wouldn't close the hospital. Over a year later, the decision was made to shut the facility down.

Hospital officials added, "After careful consideration following Hurricane Idalia, the decision was made to transition the program into sister programs at HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital and HCA Florida Largo Hospital."

Wegener said with the appropriate staffing, the facility could treat 46 adults and 12 seniors. Wegener explained recently those who worked in the behavioral center have been working to increase staffing and patients.

"We were prepared to open more beds to increase our capacity to 24 after the storm," Wegener said.

Hospital officials are consolidating and transitioning patients to other hospitals. Wegener said that travel will hurt the patients they strive to help.

"I think it’s going to be astronomical. Often times we receive patients as far as Citrus County, Hernando County and Sarasota County," Wegener said.

At the behavioral health facility, Wegener said they cared for those who have mental health illnesses. This includes people who have been Baker Acted by police.

"Life-saving services in some instances," Wegener added.

Wegener feels this shutdown could put a burden on police and homelessness.

"I think it’s going to have a huge impact on people’s ability to care for themselves here in the community," Wegener said.

She hopes HCA hospital officials will rethink the shutdown.

"I would love for HCA to see the error of their ways and to reinstate the behavioral health program," Wegener said.

It's unclear what the building will be used for. Parcels, like parking lots, have for sale signs posted. Those signs specify it does not include the medical building.