Where's Heather? Deputies searching for missing, endangered Pasco County woman

The sheriff's office says she was last seen in the Durney Street area of New Port Richey.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Have you seen Heather? Pasco County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a woman they say is missing and endangered out of New Port Richey.

Heather Westerman, 45, was last seen around 8:50 a.m. Tuesday in the Durney Street area of New Port Richey.

She is described as being 6 feet tall, weighing 135 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Deputies say she was last seen wearing a gray tank top and cream khakis.

Anyone with information about Westerman's whereabouts is asked to contact the Pasco County Sheriff's Office via its non-emergency line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips at PascoSheriff.com/tips.