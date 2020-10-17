Here's how to get tickets to Florida's first snow park

Snow in Florida? Yep, you read that right.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Grab your snow gear because "Winter" is heading to Florida.

Tickets to the state's first snow park, set to open on November 20, are now available for purchase online.

Even with the coronavirus pandemic pushing on, snow in Florida is still on track to be a reality, giving Floridians a small taste of the winter season northerners head to the sunshine state to escape.

Snowcat Ridge's 60-foot-tall and 400-foot-long snow tubing hill, magic carpet lift, snow play area and Alpine Village will soon be open to the public.

Guests will be able to ride down the slopes in single, tandem, or family-style tubes. Or if building snowmen or snow castles are more your speed, you can test your skills with real snow.

"Snowcat Ridge will also feature a magical music and light show on Snowy Slopes each evening, visible from the Alpine Village," the park said in a release.

The park, owned by Point Summit, broke ground on Saint Joe Road in Dade City next to TreeHoppers Aerial Adventure Park in December 2019.

Back in December, Point Summit said the park will stay open up to 120 days a year if the weather allows.

Anyone interested in visiting can purchase tickets here. The snow park will be running a limited time discount as well.

