Have you seen this truck? Police say the driver is behind a hit-and-run crash in New Port Richey

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Authorities are searching for the driver accused of hitting a pedestrian on U.S. Highway 19 and driving away.

According to police, in the early hours of Monday morning, officers responded to a hit-and-run crash on U.S. 19 just south of Floramar Terrace in New Port Richey. Law enforcement says a pedestrian was found in the area and taken to a nearby hospital.

Police say the pedestrian had suffered life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told investigators that the car responsible for the crash was a white pickup truck that continued driving south on the highway after the crash. Surveillance video showed a white pickup truck going south on U.S. 19 moments before the crash, according to investigators.

Police say the truck is believed to be a white 2003-2008 Dodge Ram four-door with silver or reflective mirror covers and black fender flares. Authorities believe the truck may have suffered damage to the driver-side mirror and headlights.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads law enforcement to an arrest in the investigation. Click here to report a crime online.