x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Pasco County

Hudson man dies after early morning hit-and-run

The incident happened near Scenic Drive and Jasmine Boulevard.
Credit: g3
Road

PASCO COUNTY, Fla — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating an early Sunday morning hit-and-run that fatally injured a 45-year-old Hudson man, according to a news release.

Troopers responded around 8:30 a.m to a bicyclist who was struck on Scenic Drive north of Jasmine Boulevard, per the news release. 

The unidentified vehicle fled the scene following the crash, troopers say. 

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol or Crimestoppers.

This crash is still under investigation. No other information has been released at this time.

   

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Amber Alert issued for 17-year-old girl last seen in Pasco County