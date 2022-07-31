Hudson man dies after early morning hit-and-run

The incident happened near Scenic Drive and Jasmine Boulevard.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating an early Sunday morning hit-and-run that fatally injured a 45-year-old Hudson man, according to a news release.

Troopers responded around 8:30 a.m to a bicyclist who was struck on Scenic Drive north of Jasmine Boulevard, per the news release.

The unidentified vehicle fled the scene following the crash, troopers say.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol or Crimestoppers.