HOLIDAY, Fla. — A home received extensive damage following a fire Thursday morning in the Tahitian Development neighborhood.

An aerial view from Sky 10 in the area of Allandale Drive and Chatlin Road showed a house with much of its roof caved into itself. Smoke was seen rising from the charred debris.

Pasco County Fire Rescue tweeted around 7:40 a.m. that crews responded to the home where there was heavy fire involvement.

No injuries have been reported.

It's not yet known what caused the fire.