2 people injured in mobile home fire in Pasco County

The fire has been extinguished, according to officials.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Two people are being treated for severe burns after a mobile home fire Friday morning, according to fire officials.

The fire happened on Buena Vista Lane, Pasco County Fire Rescue said in a statement.

One person was flown by a medical helicopter from the scene, while the other person was transported by ambulance to Tampa General Hospital.

Firefighters reported that heavy fire could be seen coming out of the home.