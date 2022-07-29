x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Pasco County

2 people injured in mobile home fire in Pasco County

The fire has been extinguished, according to officials.
Credit: Sky 10

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Two people are being treated for severe burns after a mobile home fire Friday morning, according to fire officials

The fire happened on Buena Vista Lane, Pasco County Fire Rescue said in a statement. 

One person was flown by a medical helicopter from the scene, while the other person was transported by ambulance to Tampa General Hospital.

Firefighters reported that heavy fire could be seen coming out of the home. 

Officials say the fire has since been extinguished, however, it is still unknown how the fire started. 

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

State Department of Agriculture dealing with 'no-contact' properties in invasive snail treatment efforts