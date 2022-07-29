2 people injured in mobile home fire in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Two people are being treated for severe burns after a mobile home fire Friday morning, according to fire officials.
The fire happened on Buena Vista Lane, Pasco County Fire Rescue said in a statement.
One person was flown by a medical helicopter from the scene, while the other person was transported by ambulance to Tampa General Hospital.
Firefighters reported that heavy fire could be seen coming out of the home.
Officials say the fire has since been extinguished, however, it is still unknown how the fire started.