1 injured in Pasco County shooting, sheriff's office says

HOLIDAY, Fla — One person was rushed to the hospital following a shooting in Holiday Thursday afternoon.
Around 3 p.m., Pasco County deputies responded to a call of shots fired near the intersection of U.S. 19 and Darlington Road. After investigating, authorities learned that one man shot another, sending that man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Deputies are continuing to investigate to figure out what led to the shooting. The Pasco County Sheriff's Office has not announced an arrest at this time.
Anyone with a tip or information can contact the Pasco County Sheriff's Office tip line at 1-800-706-2488 or report tips online.