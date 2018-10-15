ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. -- A homemade aircraft has crashed in Pasco County.

Pasco Fire Rescue said the aircraft went down near Paddock Lane and Simons Road in Zephyrhills.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the crash. Emergency crews are still responding to the scene.

It's too early to say what caused the aircraft to go down.

10News is working to determine the size of the aircraft.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

