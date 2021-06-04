x
Pasco County

5 people injured in 'major crash' in Pasco County

It happened just before 4 p.m. Friday.
HUDSON, Fla. — Pasco Fire Rescue responded to a major crash injuring at least five people Friday afternoon in Hudson.

The crash temporarily shut down southbound US-19 at Hudson Avenue. Officials report the roadway has since reopened to traffic.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

