5 people injured in 'major crash' in Pasco County

HUDSON, Fla. — Pasco Fire Rescue responded to a major crash injuring at least five people Friday afternoon in Hudson.
The crash temporarily shut down southbound US-19 at Hudson Avenue. Officials report the roadway has since reopened to traffic.
It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- Popular summer vacation spots likely to be crowded and expensive. Here are some travel tips.
- LGBTQ+ advocates question timing after DeSantis vetoes funding for Pulse survivors
- Man accused of shooting somebody in the face over dog dispute has 'anger issues,' sheriff says
- Florida COVID hospitalizations at lowest point in a year
- What can I get tax-free during Florida's Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday?
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter