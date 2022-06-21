Have you seen Armani? Deputies search for missing 15-year-old

Anyone who knows where Hernandez might be is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102 and select option 7.

HUDSON, Fla. — Pasco County deputies are asking for help finding a 15-year-old boy missing out of Hudson.

Armani Hernandez was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Monday in the Tensaw Drive area, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

Hernandez is described as 5-foot-9 and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows where Hernandez might be is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102 and select option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.