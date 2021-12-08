Coast Guard searches for man last seen on barge in Hudson

Anyone with tips should call 727-824-7506.

HUDSON, Fla. — A search is underway for a missing man last seen on a 30-foot dock barge near Hudson.

The U.S. Coast Guard says it is looking for Kaleb Wardy in the region, checking along the areas of Crystal River, the Anclote River and about 40 miles offshore.

In an update Wednesday morning, the Coast Guard confirmed the Pasco County Sheriff's Office and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were involved in the search for Wardy and the barge.