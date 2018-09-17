HUDSON, Fla. -- A 26-year-old Hudson man was arrested Monday and charged with sexual battery, kidnapping and robbery.

Deputies said Tyler Potter is accused of kidnapping and robbing a Port Richey woman after sexually battering her. The woman told investigators Potter stole a silver cross necklace, her purse and her wallet.

Investigators said the 37-year-old woman told them she was home doing laundry between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday when Potter stopped by her house. Law enforcement said she also told them Potter became angry with her when they went into her bedroom and had sex with her against her will.

The woman said Potter then grabbed her by the neck and forced her out to his vehicle and that she was helpless because of his size, according to the arrest report. She also told detectives Potter held her hands behind her back during the incident, the report said.

Detectives said while Potter was driving himself and the woman to his home, he threw the woman's cell phone out the window and threatened to kill her if she called police.

The woman told detectives she escaped Potter's home and called 911 at a gas station. Detectives said a Sexual Assault Victim Exam (SAVE) was done on the woman and found evidence of sexual assault.

