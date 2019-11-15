HUDSON, Fla. — A 15-year-old boy was arrested, after police say officers caught him sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl in the woods, according to the arrest affidavit. It happened on Thursday in Hudson.

Police say the teen grabbed the teen by her wrist and dragged her into the woods. The arrest affidavit states the teen covered the girl’s mouth with his hand to keep her from screaming for help and moved to several locations in the woods to try to avoid being caught.

Police say the teen admitted to performing sexual acts on the 7-year-old and forcing her to perform sexual acts on him.

According to the affidavit, the teen also admitted to sexually assaulting the girl when she was 6 years old.

RELATED: Jailed 'monster' repairman charged again with sexual battery on a child

RELATED: 'Evil personified' | 'Best friend' charged in missing college student's murder

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter