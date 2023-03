The cause of death is not known at this time, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office reports.

HUDSON, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating after human bones were found Monday morning in Hudson.

According to the sheriff's office, the remains were found in the woods near the intersection of U.S. Highway 19 and Ideal Lane.

The cause of death is not known at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information has been released.