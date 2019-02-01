The Florida Hospital Center Ice facility in Wesley Chapel was evacuated Wednesday after a false reading prompted a carbon monoxide alarm to suggest there was a high level of the odorless gas, which can poison people.

Somewhere between 250 and 300 people were ordered to leave the ice rink.

One person complained of fainting but refused to be taken to the hospital, a Pasco Fire Rescue official said.

Pasco fire personnel recently started carrying carbon monoxide detectors as a standard operating procedure because of calls involving cars left in garages and poisoning people.

When they responded to the ice rink for the fainting call, they thought they found high levels of carbon monoxide in the rink and evacuated everyone.

As it turned out, there wasn't an elevated level of the gas.

The facility is 150,000 square feet and contains an Olympic-size rink, three NHL-sized rinks and a junior rink.

