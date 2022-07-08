FHP: Multi-car crash jams up part of I-75 N in Pasco County

At one point Friday morning, all lanes were blocked.

DADE CITY, Fla. — A multi-car crash along Interstate 75 in Pasco County caused major delays for Friday morning commuters, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the crash happened around 5:22 a.m. on I-75 just before CR-41 south of Blanton Road.

Traffic cameras in the area showed most of the congestion was backed up along I-75 near Lake Lola Road. Cameras also showed what appeared to be an RV or semi-truck overturned on the interstate.

There is no word yet if anyone was injured in the crash or how many cars are involved.

The road reopened to traffic just after 7:30 a.m., but traffic appeared to still be slow.