Pasco County gentlemen's club catches on fire

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters worked to put out a fire in Pasco County Monday morning.

Pasco Fire Rescue says crews responded to a fire at the ICON Gentlemen's Club in Hudson.

Video from a car passing by shows the flames burning through the building. Firefighters said there have been no reports of injuries.

There have been no reports yet on how the fire started.

