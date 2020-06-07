Pasco County gentlemen's club catches on fire

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters worked to put out a fire in Pasco County Monday morning.
Pasco Fire Rescue says crews responded to a fire at the ICON Gentlemen's Club in Hudson.
Video from a car passing by shows the flames burning through the building. Firefighters said there have been no reports of injuries.
There have been no reports yet on how the fire started.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
